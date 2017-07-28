Post Office has ‘made our lives a nightmare’

A COUPLE were left distressed and upset after £1,900 failed to be transferred to their account after three weeks.

Sid and Suzan Dunn had £1,900 transferred via the Post Office in Slindon Street, Portsmouth, on July 4 – and have not seen the money since.

The money was put into the account by friend Anne Coffey, as her and Sid act as Suzan’s carers.

All three have been good friends for more than 30 years, and had set this money aside to go on holiday together.

With the deposit due, and the money still missing, they paid out of their own pockets – but are now struggling to pay the bills.

Mrs Dunn, 69, said that the ordeal had been very stressful.

She said: ‘The manager has treated us with utter disregard. We have met him a couple of times and he has laughed about the situation.

‘We are missing nearly £2,000 – so we certainly aren’t laughing.

‘I’ve got bills to pay, and I just can’t do it.’

After previously being told that the money was being processed, the couple have now been told that the post office still has the money themselves.

Mr Dunn, 66, said: ‘It’s just unbelievable, the way they have messed us around and lied to us.

‘We just want to know where the money is and when we can have access to it. £1,900 is an awful lot of money, so it has been a rather upsetting time for us.

‘They have made our lives an absolute nightmare.

‘We have not been aggressive to them in any way, but I just feel like he isn’t taking it seriously.

‘Our bank manager can’t understand it either – none of this makes sense.’

In a statement, a spokeswoman from the Post Office has apologised for the problems that have arisen.

She said: ‘We strive to put our customers at the heart of everything we do, and we apologise if that has not happened on this occasion.

‘The issue has now been resolved, and the money has been transferred to the relevant bank in order to credit the customer’s account.

‘We are sorry for the delay in this being processed, and our customer service team will be happy to speak our customer directly.’