Pothole data released

Have your say

MORE than 12,000 potholes were reported to Hampshire County Council last year, new figures have shown.

Data obtained by Confused.com through Freedom of Information requests also showed the council paid out £152,630 to drivers whose vehicles were damaged by poor road surfaces.

Confused.com motoring editor Amanda Stretton said: ‘If drivers experience a bump in the road, they should report it to their local council as soon as possible before the problem gets any worse.’

The county council also spent £3,258,560 in repair costs.

Portsmouth City Council, which manages the city’s roads, did not respond to the request.