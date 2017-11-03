Power cut across Waterlooville

Have your say

RESIDENTS of Waterlooville were left with no electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have apologised for the problem which affected 14,091 customers for nearlt two hours but has now been resolved.

Jill Gulliver from Waterlooville said: ‘We were affected by the power cut and I think it lasted for 45 minutes.

‘When I phoned the company they said it all should be restored by 8pm.’

SSEN reported the issue was fixed at 6pm.

At the time of the incident a spokesperson for SSEN said: ‘The incident was reported at 16.38pm. We were unsure what the fault is but there are 11 engineers on site.

‘We are working as fast as possible.’

The areas that were affected Chichester, Cowplain, Horndean and Denmead and Waterlooville.

The cause of the problem was later found to be a fault in a wire and also affected traffic light signalling throughout the area.