Powercut across Waterlooville

RESIDENTS of Waterlooville were left with no electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks have apologised for the problem which affected 14,091 customers.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: ‘The incident was reported at 16.38pm. We were insure what the fault is but there are 11 engineers on site.

‘We are working as fast as possible.’

The areas that were affected Chichester, Cowplain, Horndean and Denmead and Waterlooville.

The cause of the problem was later found to be a fault in a wire.