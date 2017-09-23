Praise for team which transformed nature reserve in Portsmouth

A ‘HIDDEN’ seashore has been highly commended in an annual awards night.

The Countryside Awards praised the work of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust for its work on Milton’s hidden seashore.

Their project, located at Milton Locks Nature Reserve in Portsmouth, was commended for transforming the site from a place for fly-tippers and anti-social behaviour into a small urban haven.

Gemma Lacey, the director of sustainability and communications at the Southern Co-op, which sponsored the awards, said: ‘Through outdoor learning and community engagement activities, Milton’s hidden seashore is bringing a two-acre wild space, home to grassland and seashore habitats and a thriving community of wildlife in a densely populated urban area, back into the heart of the community.

‘It has engaged school children, families and the wider community to help create a special habitat for wildlife as well as a place for all the community to enjoy.’