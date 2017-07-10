Preparations are under way for village’s summer show

IT WILL soon be show-time again.

Plans are coming along for this year’s Emsworth Show, which takes place on bank holiday Monday, August 28.

Arena events include the ever-popular quack pack (sheepdogs herding ducks), dog agility, ferret racing and falconry displays.

Other entertainment can found at the showground, such as ukulele-playing by the Pompey Pluckers, Valley Alder Brass, demonstrations of football and karate and displays of dancing by Fishbourne Mill Morris and Melana Dance School.

There will be a variety of stalls, refreshments and sideshows, a dog show, a fur and feather marquee, vintage cars and cycles, plus activities for children.

The core of the show is the marquee, where the vegetable, flower, fruit, photography, domestic and handicraft exhibits are brought together.

The event is at Jubilee Recreation Ground, Horndean Road, and will run from 10am to 5.30pm.

Schedules are available now from Bookends, Emsworth Hardware, the library, or can be downloaded from the website – emsworthshow.org.uk

Call Jan Butler on 01243 430926 for more information or to become a ‘showground volunteer’ on the day.