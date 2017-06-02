Preschool involves parents in survey

A PRE-SCHOOL is asking parents of young children to take part in a survey to help its planning for free early education childcare for three-and four-year-olds.

From September 2017, eligible parents in England will be able to access 30 hours of free early education childcare for children of three and four

As part of a consiltation into extending its hourse Merchistoun Minnows Preschool is asking parents and carers to answer a few questions via a short survey.

Even if parent/ carers children are not yet three years old then can still take part in the consultation.

Copies of the survey form can be emailed on return by requesting a form to minnowspreschool@googlemail.com

Copies can also be collected from reception as well as from their information stalls at the Southern Parishes Summer Fayre on June 24 and the Merchistoun Hall Summer Fayre, July 1.