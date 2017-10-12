Protesters to take a stand on the risks of fracking

A PROTEST group will be taking part in an international stand against fracking.

Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth will be setting up shop on Saturday in West Street, Fareham, labelling the scheme as a ‘dirty energy project’.

Tim Pratt from Friends of the Earth

The group believes that secretary of state for business, energy and industry Greg Clark MP may be making a decision to allow the first fracking in the UK within the next month.

Currently, there are no sites in Fareham or Gosport that have been earmarked as a potential fracking site.

Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth will be outside TK Maxx asking people to sign postcards which will be sent to Mr Clark to show opposition.

Campaigner Lesley Goddard said: ‘Fracking is literally scraping the bottom of the barrel.

‘It’s using the most environmentally destructive and expensive methods to extract the last dregs of fossil fuels, despite knowing that even burning our existing supplies would threaten our children’s future.

Tim Pratt from Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth said: ‘We are just looking to get lots of people to talk to about the environmental dangers of fracking.

‘It’s important for us to fight against fracking, because we need to protect our futures.’

Councillor Trevor Cartwright MBE says that Fareham Borough Council has not even discussed the idea of introducing fracking in the area.

He said: ‘I can say that there is nothing planned whatsoever on fracking – but this day of action is being done on an international scale.

‘We are currently in very close contact with Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth over improving the air quality in the town.

‘Nothing has been brought up in conversation about fracking by Fareham Borough Council either.’