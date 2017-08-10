pub builds on its love for local produce with farm shop

STAFF at a rural pub are hoping a farm shop will keep punters coming through their doors.

The enterprising landlords of The Crown Inn have opened the shop, which boasts an array of local produce and gives visitors the chance to take ingredients home which are featured on the pub’s menu.

The shop also provides a fitting space for people from the community to gather around and catch up over a coffee.

The landlords have stated their passion for supporting local producers and this new shop is open to build on their continued support.

Since taking over the pub in 2015, landlords Amanda J’Bair and Lewis Spreadbury have tried to source the very best, local ingredients.

Amanda said: ‘The feedback from our customers about the local ingredients on our pub menu has been really positive. We hope to inspire them to use similar produce in their own cooking so having a shop on site where they can buy it to take home is ideal.’

‘It’s also about community for us, a place for people to come together. We have comfy seating and fresh coffee so come in for a chat and a browse.’

Visitors on the farm shop’s open day were treated to coffee and freshly-baked biscuits as they perused the produce on offer.

The pub’s new lunch menu is based on items from the farm shop, open from 10am-10pm Wednesday to Sunday. This is to give locals a chance to try before they buy.

Products being include popular local brands of smoked fish, salami, eggs, bacon and jams along with roast coffee and juices.