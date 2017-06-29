Pub kick starts charity cycle

THE Harvest Home pub in Denmead is set to be the starting point for a mammoth charity cycle event on Saturday 22nd July.

The annual cycle ride is being held to raise money in aid of Brain Tumour Research and people of all ages are invited to take part.

The annual event has become a fixture in Denmead’s social calendar.

All cyclists will be given the option of three different routes. The shortest route covers ten miles towards Clanfield, the Bat & Ball pub and then back to Denmead.

The middle-of-the-road option is a 20 mile trip which runs through Hambledon Village, Hoe Cross and Newtown before winding back via the Chairmakers Arms pub.

For the more seasoned cyclists, the third option involves a 35 mile route which will take riders through Winchester Hill, Brockbridge and Soberton.

Mike Thwaites, Denmead Cycle Ride Committee member said “The event is open to anyone of any age and ability and is definitely not a race. The idea is to have fun and raise money for Brain Tumour Research”

Acting as the starting and finishing line to the ride, the Harvest Home will be putting on a festival which will include a BBQ, live music, a tombola a raffle for the cyclists, their friends and family to enjoy. With so many public houses along the way, at least we know they won’t get thirsty!

To register or sponsor someone taking part, please contact mike@denmeadcycleride.org.uk or visit www.denmeadcycleride.org.uk