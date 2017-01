THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised for charity.

Residents in Havant donated £5,737 for good causes throughout December.

The money was collected by the Havant Rotary Club in several fundraisers held in the town centre.

Cash was also collected through in-house collections.

Tom Anderson, permit holder for the club, said: ‘The funds will be used to support different clubs, charities, and projects.

‘Our thanks go to residents.’