Public meeting on Portsmouth’s air quality

Have your say

A PUBLIC meeting is being held to discuss air pollution in Portsmouth.

The city’s Green Party is holding the event to highlight the pollution levels and what they call is Portsmouth City Council’s ‘inadequate’ air quality strategy.

Mike Wines, co-ordinator for the party, said: ‘Urgent action is needed to address Portsmouth’s air quality issue, which contributes to 100 deaths a year.

‘The city council’s Air Quality Action Strategy is wholly inadequate to this task as it stands.’

Keith Taylor, MEP for south east and air quality campaigner, will be part of a panel, including Portsmouth Friends of the Earth, at the public meeting.

It is at Make, at Aldingbourne Trust on Cornwall Road, at 12.15pm tomorrow.