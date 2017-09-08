Put the kettle on for Macmillan Cancer

WITH more than 2.5m people living with cancer in the UK, we are always wondering what we can do to help.

This month, Macmillan Cancer Support’s flagship fundraiser, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, will be returning to homes, workplaces, schools and communities across the region.

Last year’s appeal raised £29.5m nationwide – with plans in motion to smash the total this year.

This year Marks and Spencer have once again teamed up with the cancer charity, and stores in both Portsmouth and Waterlooville will be inviting customers to help them raise as much money as possible.

Visitors to the stores can treat themselves to items from the M&S foodhalls, with 10 per cent of each sale going towards the appeal.

All M&S Cafes will also donate 5p from every hot drink and slice of cake sold throughout September to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Marks and Spencer store manager in Portsmouth, Chris Kenham Jones, said: ‘Most of us have been affected by cancer in some way, so Macmillan is a charity that is very close to the hearts of our customers and colleagues alike.

‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is a fantastic opportunity to get together with friends, family or colleagues to enjoy coffee and cake – all while raising money for a fantastic cause.’

Area fundraising manager Beth Bartlam said: ‘This year, the cumulative total raised by Coffee Morning hosts and supporters since it began will pass the £200m mark, which is a staggering amount.

‘We are really proud of the contribution which people in Hampshire have made and we hope we can count on their support again this year.’

For a free fundraising pack, go to macmillan.org.uk/coffee.