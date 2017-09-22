QA Hospital league of friends group is holding art competition

Have your say

KEEN artists are being encouraged to enter a competition.

The League of Friends of Queen Alexandra Hospital is holding its annual contest, which is free to enter for staff and volunteers at the Cosham site.

Novice or experienced artists can enter the easel class and there is a class for photography.

Two trophies are up for grabs and the winner will be chosen by The News’ gardening expert Brian Kidd.

For more details or to enter visit the League of Friends’ coffee shop on Level B at QA.