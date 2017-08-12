QA Hospital volunteer to abseil down Spinnaker Tower

Have your say

BRAVE volunteer Sally Sines will be abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money.

Sally, who volunteers at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, will be taking on the 100m tower on August 26.

She is hoping to raise £210 in aid of patients as she is chairwoman of the patient, family, friends and carers collaborative group.

The group was set up to help make a difference to patients, families and carers who use Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust services.

The group do this by observing patient care and listening to patients and relatives.

Sally said: ‘I have worked in the hospital for 35 years, and therefore I feel like I want to give something back to the patients.

‘I like to do things that give me a buzz, as you can tell from all the activities I have done in the past, including tank driving, sky diving and other abseils.’

Sally is only £5 from reaching her target.

To make a donation visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/sallyannsines1