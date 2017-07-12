QA patient to appear on Alan Titchmarsh’s ITV show tonight

A patient at the Queen Alexandra Hospital will make an appearence on an ITV show hosted by Alan Titchmarsh tonight.

Father-of-two Jason, from Chandlers Ford, was taken off the heart and kidney transplant list after several challenging years.

He now survives only by the means of a heavy portable external machine which keeps his heart working and three weekly sessions of kidney dialysis at the QA Hospital.

It means he is constantly tied to his home, and friends and family contacted the ITV show Love Your Garden for help to provide a new outdoor space.

After answering the call, host Alan Titchmarsh and his team help turned the neglected surburban back garden into a woodland-style retreat complete with a rustic sunken outdoor living room.

To see the makeover catch Love Your Garden on ITV at 8pm tonight.