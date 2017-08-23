Quiz night for Titchfield cancer centre

Have your say

ACTOR Hugh Dennis will host a quiz show raising money for a centre which supports women with breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield has organised the Haven’t the Foggiest Celebrity Quiz and tickets are still available.

The evening will also have a raffle and auction to raise money for The Haven, at The Square.

A spokeswoman said: ‘As you may remember, this is a popular event and sells quickly, so please don’t miss the chance to join us for this hilarious evening.’

The quiz is being held on October 11 at Winchester Guildhall.

The Breast Cancer Haven opened in 2015.

To get tickets visit breastcancerhaven.org.uk/Event/havent-the-foggiest-2017.