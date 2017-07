A PERSON has been hit by a train, a rail operator has said.

Southern said on Twitter the person was hit by a train, shortly after posting to say there was a trespasser on the line.

In a statement on National Rail, the operator said: 'Due to a person being hit by a train between Barnham and Havant all lines are blocked.

'Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or suspended between Chichester and Havant. Disruption is expected until 3pm.'

More to follow