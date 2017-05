RAIL passengers faced delays yesterday afternoon following an emergency incident at Havant railway station.

An incident involving a person on the footbridge led to the emergency services being called at 3.29pm.

South West Trains tweeted at 3.51pm: ‘Due to emergency services dealing with an incident. Bedhampton to Petersfield, all lines are blocked. Disruption until 6pm.’

The account later tweeted that the person was ‘unharmed’ and with the medical services and that the lines had been cleared.