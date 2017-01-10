Rainbow Centre to host traditional Scottish night

A CHARITY which supports children with cerebral palsy is kick-starting 2017 by hosting its very own Burns’ Night celebration.

The Rainbow Centre at Fareham is inviting people to join them in their first big event of the year – to dance the night away in honour of Scottish poet Robert Burns.

There will be a jam-packed evening of entertainment on Friday, January 27 at Ferneham Hall.

Guests will be welcomed by Richard Smith, of RS Bagpipes.

That will be followed by the main attraction – piping in and addressing the haggis to propose a toast with a tot of whisky before serving with neeps and tatties.

After dinner guests will be invited to the dance floor to be walked through traditional ceilidh steps by the Woodsiders Ceilidh Band.

Kelle Russell, who is organising the event for The Rainbow Centre, said: ‘Ferneham Hall is a fantastic venue for our Burns’ Night as they have a fully licensed bar, lots of room for dancing and plenty of free parking spaces.’

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting and motivating by providing vital conductive education to children with cerebral palsy for the past 25 years.

Since 2007 it has also offered a range of specialised services for adults with motor disorders such as Parkinson’s, MS and those recovering from a stroke or head injury, which improves the quality of life for individuals in a happy and safe environment.

The charity focuses on what individuals can do and it inspires all participants to reach their full potential.

Last year’s Burns’ Night was a sell-out and tickets are already selling fast for this year.

The event starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £25 per person.

To buy tickets go to rainbowcentre.org or call 01329 289500.

