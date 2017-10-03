Re-cladding work on Portsmouth tower blocks to cost £10.9m

WORK to remove and replace cladding from two Portsmouth tower blocks has been estimated to cost the city council £10.9m.

A new report from the council claims that the works to remove the 'fire risk' cladding from Leamington House and Horatia House in Somers Town could not be completed until next February.

The works to remove the cladding and provide initial fire safety measures - deemed as phase one - is £1.5m and the council have set up an emergency budget code to record the costs.

Phase two will be the re-cladding of both blocks and is set to cost significantly more at £9.4m.

A contractor will be appointed to carry out the phase two works once the extent of the work required has been established and the first phase has been completed.

Earlier this summer, Councillor Donna Jones, leader of the council stated that she was confident the Department for Communities and Local Government would be able to deliver the funding to pay for the re-cladding works.

The block is currently home to 600 residents who are protected by 24-hour fire marshals.