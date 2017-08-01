READER’S LETTER: How much?

THE media recently highlighted the mind-boggling aspect of already inflated royalty costs – one specific brought collective incredulity, that Prince Charles has 143 full-time staff, plus (one assumes) many part-timers.

Can His Royal Highness give a resume of what precisely they all do? And total costs, plus hours worked, any expenses, bonuses, free accommodation etc.

How much (if any) is funded by Charles himself?

One would expect him to have maybe 30/40 employees – possibly a maximum of say 50 – but this figure and associated costs needs explaining. Who can tell us?

I suspect his Highness will not do so, probably clueless regarding the finance or even the numbers.

But, someone in this nation’s hierarchy must step forward and give UK voters/residents a breakdown and if necessary inform the prince to cut his costs – like immediately.

This nation is undergoing a major crisis, like no other in most adults’ memory – inflation, wage restraint, uncontrolled immigration and Brexit all casting long shadows over our futures and massive queries as to the final outcome and Royal expenditure must be examined, justified, controlled and if needed curbed.

Furthermore, they should be limited to one per cent increases like the rest of us and no, I’m not a socialist.

Jon Cole

Blount Road, Old Portsmouth