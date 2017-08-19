READER’S LETTER: It’s time to say ‘no more’ to student accomodation

THE population of Portsea Island was 207,100 according to the 2010 census.

If, like me, you think that this expansion has gone far enough for such a small city then you need to contact your local councillor or the planning department (planningpolicy@portsmouthcc.gov.uk) quoting ‘New Local Plan.’

Comments close on September 28.

The university said it would curb students bringing their cars here, but then, I gather, found it had no legal right to do so.

We simply don’t have room for more cars. On Thursday morning I saw this university sign describing Portsea and a large part of the city centre as ‘University Quarter.’

It is not – and the time has come to say ‘no more’.

Terry Pearson

Dean Street, Portsea