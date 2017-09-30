Record £167m Euromillions jackpot up for grabs

WHAT would you do with £167m?
This is the question lottery players across the nation are asking themselves after Friday’s Euromillions jackpot rolled over.
As a result, players now have the chance to win a whopping £167m in Tuesday’s draw – a record figure.
If the mammoth sum is won by just one ticket-holder, they will become the biggest lottery winners in British and European history.
The current UK record is held by Colin and Christine Weir from Largs, North Aryshire, after they won a life-changing £161m six years ago.
