Record-breaking temperatures fill the beach

CROWDS of people flocked to the coast yesterday to enjoy the record-breaking summer sunshine on the last day of the August bank holiday.

Mikiala Sallows, from Farlington, had originally planned to meet her friend elsewhere but decided to take in the nice weather on the beach in Old Portsmouth near to the Hot Walls.

She said: ‘The weather has been absolutely fantastic and we have had a really nice weekend – including going to Victorious.

She added: ‘It is just so nice to be able to come out and enjoy some good British weather for a change.’

Some visitors enjoyed ice creams while the bravest among them paddled in the sea with temperatures reaching to the mid to high-twenties.

The Met Office predicted this would be the hottest August bank holiday Monday since records began in 1965.

The current record for the hottest bank holiday is 28.3C set in Cambridgshire in 1990.

A few beach-goers came from far and wide, including the Morgans who came down from London to enjoy the nice sunny weather down by the seaside.

Gareth Morgan said: ‘It is lovely weather and we just thought we would come down for the day.

‘We would have gone somewhere else but the weather was so nice we thought we had better come to the beach.

He added: ‘It’s really brilliant to have good British weather.’