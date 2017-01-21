Record number of Christmas trees recycled by Gosport council

MORE than 1,000 Christmas trees are being recycled by a council this year.

Gosport residents recycled a record number of real trees, taking advantage of Gosport Borough Council’s free collection service. In total, 1,040 trees were put out to be picked up.

The trees will all be recycled at Hampshire County Council’s green waste facility and processed into Pro-Grow compost for sale to gardeners.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chairman of the community board, said: ‘We’d like to congratulate residents on this achievement. It’s tremendous that so many trees will be recycled.’