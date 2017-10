Have your say

A LANE is closed on the M3 causing delays of around 40 minutes this morning.

A crash on the outside lane between junction 13 and junction 12 northbound is causing traffic to queue from the M27 at Eastleigh.

Drivers travelling westbound on the M27 can expect delays of 40 minutes between junction 9 at Whiteley and junction four for the M3.

There are also 20-minute delays eastbound between junction 3 and junction 4.