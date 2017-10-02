REGIONAL: Delays on M27 after crash

Have your say

MOTORISTS on the M27 are facing long delays after a crash.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene eastbound between junctions 1 and 2, near Romsey.

The incident was called in at 11.43am and crews from Cosham, Eastleigh and Romsey went to help.

Two lanes have been blocked and long delays are expected.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 11:43 this morning and currently have a crew from Romsey and Eastleigh on the scene.

‘Two appliances from Cosham are on their way.

‘A vehicle has gone into the central reservation but nobody is trapped inside.’