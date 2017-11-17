REGIONAL: Major Hampshire road closed to recover overturned HGV

MOTORISTS have been warned to expect delays after one carriageway of a Hampshire A-road has been closed after an accident.

The A34 in Hampshire is closed southbound between the junctions with the A343 (Wash Common Interchange) and the A303 (Bullington Cross Interchange) due to the recovery of an overturned HGV.

The incident happened earlier this morning, however the recovery was delayed until after the rush hour so at least one lane was open during the morning peak time.

Traffic is being diverted towards Andover via the A343, the A3093 and the A303 before rejoining the A34.

The closure is expected to remain in place for some time, and drivers have been asked to find alternative routes if possible.