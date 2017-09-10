REGIONAL: Man dies following crash on M3

Have your say

A MAN has died following a crash on the M3 in the early hours of this morning.

Police had closed both directions of the carriageway between Eastleigh and Winchester following the incident just before 1am.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said a blue BMW and a following police car came to a stop on the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway between junction 12 and 13.

The driver of the BMW, who was alone in the car, got out of the vehicle and entered the carriageway where he was struck by at least one vehicle.

South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene but the man died en route to hospital.

The police spokesman added: 'We have referred this incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.'

The M3 was closed between 1.30 and 6.30am.

The serious collision investigation unit are currently investigating and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote Operation Building or 44170350566.