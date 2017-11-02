REGIONAL: Man trapped after crane collapses onto building

Have your say

A man had to be freed by firefighters after the crane he was in collapsed onto a building.

Crews from Basingstoke Fire Station were called to Pitman Close at about 9.50am where the crane had fallen on its side.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said a man in his 50s was trapped in the 27-tonne crane.

The firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to free the man.

Pictures posted on Twitter by Basingstoke Fire Station showed a large hole in the roof of the building where the crane had collapsed.

Three fire engines were called out.

Picture: Basingstoke Fire Station

Firefighters sent in a stop message just after 11.05am.