REGIONAL: Police name man killed in motorway crash

POLICE have released the name of a man who was killed in a car crash on the M3.
Jason Mullin, 45, of Columbia Road, Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident between junctions 12 and 11 at 5.14am.
It was a single vehicle collision and he was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra.
Investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash on September 6 are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170345237, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
