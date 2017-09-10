REGIONAL: Police re-open section of M3 after serious crash

Have your say

POLICE have re-opened part of the M3 near Eastleigh after a serious crash saw it closed for several hours.

Both directions of the carriageway between Eastleigh and Winchester were shut following the incident in the early hours of this morning.

Speaking at the time, a police spokeswoman said: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the M3 between junctions 12 and 13.

‘Please avoid the area this morning if at all possible.

‘Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.’