REGIONAL ‘She is an everlasting star’: Family of girl, 16, hit and killed by train urge mental health sufferers to seek help

THE family of a 16-year-old girl who was hit by a train have paid a heartbreaking tribute to their ‘everlasting star’.

Jasmine Bush died on the railway near Haslemere station last Thursday afternoon.

A family statement said: ‘On Thursday afternoon, our world was turned upside down when we lost our most beautiful daughter in these tragic circumstances.

‘Jasmine sadly lost the battle with depression and anxiety after two and a half years fighting, she was also diagnosed with autism and PDA disorder on the way unfortunately the help out there was limited.

‘We honestly would never of thought she would do something like this it just doesn’t seem real.

‘The house is silent, no doors are being slammed or music playing at a ridiculous noise and we think that will be the hardest thing to get over the quietness and the hole she has left.’

Jasmine’s family, from Haslemere, also called on anyone suffering from mental health issues to seek help.

They said: ‘Mental health is a growing issue in this generation, a lot of people just push to one side but it does exist and it does affect people in different ways.

‘If you are reading this and you are suffering, there is help out there and we would advise you to take it.

‘We would just like to say thank you to everyone for the messages and the flowers on the bridge.

‘We know Jasmine can see them and she is an everlasting star that will shine brightly in the sky, hopefully she has realised that she was actually loved not just by her family but by friends as well.

‘RIP Jaz Love you.’

Police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious and are preparing a file for the coroner.