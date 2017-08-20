REGIONAL: Stretch of M3 closed after spillage

Have your say

A SECTION of the M3 is closed after a spillage earlier tonight caused a number of crashes.

The northbound carriageway is shut between junctions 9 and 4a due to a major diesel spillage from a vehicle travelling on the road.

A number of collisions have occurred following the spillage, which emergency services are dealing with.

A police spokesman said the road will be closed until further notice.

They are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The spokesman added: 'We thank you for your patience while our officers deal with the situation.'

Anyone with concerns or in need of advice should call 101.