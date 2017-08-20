Regulars raise a glass to help support charity

Have your say

PUB regulars helped raise vital money for a charity that helps those whose relatives have been killed.

Held at the Hayling Billy on Hayling, it was organised by Eugene Scardifield.

Regulars at the Hayling Billy public house take part in a fundraiser for Eugene Scanderfield, who is doing a 200-mile bike ride to raise money for charity after the murder of this brother

His brother Michael was brutally murdered two years ago.

Eugene put on the event for Support After Murder or Manslaughter, the group that helped his family through that terrible time.

The 39-year-old, from Hayling Island, said: ‘Back in 2015 when my brother was murdered, my family was introduced to the charity and it has supported myself and my family and continue to support us now.’

The day had live music and a barbecue.

Landlady Mandy Mather said: ‘Eugene is a local and regularly drinks in my pub.

‘We felt it would be a good cause to support for our first charity event.’

Eugene’s sister Emily Rowe said: ‘I’m extremely proud of my brother and for pulling this event off so quickly.

‘The charity helps families who are going through what we are going through.’

Eugene is determined to raise awareness of the charity as it has recently had its funding cut.

He wants to raise £5,000 and to help him achieve his goal in September he is doing a charity bike ride, covering more than 200 miles and finishing at the SAMM support centre up in Crewe.

He said: ‘I’m not a cyclist. I’ve been out logging my training rides on Strava and uploading them to Facebook so people can follow my progress. SAMM needs as much support as it can get.’

Martin Birchall was sentenced to a minimum 18 years in jail following a trial by jury at Nottingham Crown Court in 2016.

Previously Eugene has told The News about the trial being a traumatic process and that he still questions why Birchall was sentenced to only 18 years.

He said: ‘I hear cases where people get 27 years for murder.

‘It makes you question whether my brother’s life was less significant. He callously killed my brother.’