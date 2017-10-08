Reindeers are this year’s festive guests

REAL reindeers will be this year’s special guests at Garsons of Titchfield.

Visitors to the garden centre near Fareham will have the chance to get up close to the animals every day until Christmas Eve.

Director at Garsons, Ben Thompson, said: ‘It takes a lot of planning to prepare for the arrival of our furry friends for the festive season so by the time they come to us, a lot of excitement has built up.’

The event will raise money for The Rainbow Centre which supports children and adults with a range of motor disabilities.

The reindeer will be at the centre on Saturday, November 25 until Christmas Eve.