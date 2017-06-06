Rescue operation launched after car found submerged in water

A RESCUE operation was launched last night after a car was found submerged in water.

Coastguard rescue teams, the RNLI, South Central Ambulance, Hampshire Police and appliances from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene in Bartley Water, Eling in Southampton at around 10pm last night after reports of a car in the water.

After a search of the vehicle, rescue teams discovered no persons in the car and pulled it from the water.

A search of the nearby water was carried out to check if any persons were in the water but nobody was found.