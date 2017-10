Have your say

THE Solent coastguard helicopter and lifeboat services were called out after a boat was reportedly taking on water.

The Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team were joined by the MOD police boats, Lee-on-the-Solent coastguard helicopter and the coastguard shore team for the search last night.

They were called at 10.23pm but after an extensive search of the Solent, no sign of the vessel was found.

The search was suspended pending further information.