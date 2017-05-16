Rescue teams search for 70ft yacht in Solent overnight

AN EXTENSIVE search of the Solent was carried out in the early hours of this morning after the Coastguard received a mayday call.

At 9.45pm last night, the major search started following the mayday call from a 70ft yacht taking on water.

The Coastguard were informed seven people were onboard with lifejackets but their pumps were not coping.

Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team, Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs), Cowes RNLI Lifeboat, RNLI Calshot Lifeboat and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lee-on-the-Solent carried out a search of the area.

Hampshire Police Vessel also assisted and South Central Ambulance Service were on standby.

By midnight, more services had joined the search including Ryde Inshore Rescue Service, Needles and Bembridge Coastguard and a second helicopter from the UK Coastguard St Athan Base.

But after carrying out a thorough search of the Solent, River Medina and Southampton water, nothing was found and the rescue teams were stood down at 1am this morning.