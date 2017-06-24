Resident calls Canoe Lake ‘disgraceful’ after algae blooms and bird faeces is ‘in large quantities’

A BEAUTY spot has been called ‘disgraceful’ after algae, bird faeces and litter were photographed by a resident.

Concerns over the state of Canoe Lake in Southsea were raised to Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones in an email by the resident, seen by The News.

He said he was embarrassed to take visiting relatives to the site.

‘I can only describe our feeling as we walked around Canoe Lake as very disappointing edging on the verge of disgraceful,’ he said.

‘On our visit all that could be seen was litter, bird excrement in large quantities, a green lake half full of algae and plastic bottles and tin cans strewn over the water.

‘I have to say that we were embarrassed by the whole episode.’

The council said the recent good weather had seen an increase in algae growth at Canoe Lake and it was working to keep the water as clear as possible.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘Algae is a natural occurrence we have to deal with every year and we’ll do what we can to keep Canoe Lake as clear as possible.

‘Our staff will continue to work to remove algae from the lake, but unfortunately while the good weather lasts it will keep growing back.’