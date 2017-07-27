Resident says Fratton streets are ‘dirtier than ever’ during council rubbish trial

RESIDENTS are angry that streets have been left littered with rotten food and babies’ nappies during a rubbish collection trial.

The mess comes as residents of flat-fronted homes in Fratton take part in a new 10-week council trial.

Pictures taken by Jenny Kneller of rubbish in Fratton

The programme has seen the distribution of seagull-proof sacks or reusable council refuse bags to homes with small or no forecourts to store a wheelie bin.

The trial allows residents to have three bags of rubbish collected each week, alongside their recycling.

Through the scheme, it was hoped ‘recycling rates and street cleanliness will improve’.

However one resident has said bags of rubbish have ended up strewn across the street since the trial started.

Rubbish in Fratton

Jenny Kneller, 59 from Newcome Road, said: ‘The streets are dirtier than ever. We have bags with rotten food and babies’ nappies everywhere.

‘Why should we have to live in this squalor? Other areas wouldn’t put up with it.’

Any rubbish over the three-bag council quota is not collected.

Residents must also collect their reusable refuse bags off the street, once the bags inside have been collected.

The bottle bank at Fratton Community Centre

‘People go to work and then leave these bags all over the road,’ said Jenny.

‘I and a few friends and neighbours have been reporting this to the city council and they have been sending people out. But if you just look at the streets of Fratton you will see bits left out everywhere.’

Before the scheme was introduced, Portsmouth City Council said enforcement would take place if persistent littering or fly-tipping occurred – with council officers patrolling any hotspots.

Independent Group councillor for Fratton, Julie Bird, says feedback for the trial has been ‘really positive’.

She said: ‘I have had very positive comments from people. Community involvement is very high.

‘The area’s recycling rates have increased drastically, so waste has gone down – this is great news for the council.

‘The trial should be extended to be honest. If anybody has any problems however I would advise they get in touch with their councillor and we will then look to get it resolved as soon as possible.’