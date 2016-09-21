Residents say new pedestrian crossing in Stubbington ‘will be dangerous’

A NEW crossing on a busy road has been called ‘a waste of money’.

Hampshire County Council has started work on the corner of Cuckoo Lane and Anker Lane in Stubbington.

Traffic is likely going to become congested right the way back and may make it difficult for us in the nearby area. David Stacey

Cuckoo Lane has a 30mph speed limit, but people in the area claim that drivers often exceed that.

They have concerns that the crossing is being built close to a bend and next to a junction – and that there is already another crossing just metres down the road.

Resident David Stacey, 63, believes the council is spending money needlessly.

He said: ‘The crossing is going into an inappropriate location.

‘People come quite fast around the bend, which is going to make it dangerous, especially for elderly people and children crossing.

‘There’s also another crossing up the road and it seems a waste of money.

‘I’ve had a look at the crossing regulations on the internet and it is borderline safe.

‘Traffic could become congested right the way back and may make it difficult for us in the nearby area.

‘It would have made more sense to have put in a mini roundabout there.’

Fellow resident Carol Parton added: ‘Cars come whizzing down the road.

‘They’ve put the crossing so close to the bend.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘Having learned about constituents’ concerns regarding the roadworks taking place on Cuckoo Lane, I have made an urgent enquiry with the council.

‘It is important to ensure that any roadworks taking place are a sensible use of taxpayers’ money.’

The county council’s executive member for environment and transport, Councillor Rob Humby said: ‘I would like to reassure residents that before this pedestrian crossing was given the go-ahead a full safety audit was carried out to ensure the design and location met all our requirements.

‘The crossing will improve safety in the area by adding a dedicated point for pedestrians to cross which is clearly visible to drivers.

‘While it is on a bend the traffic speeds are low in this area and visibility is good so no concerns were raised and it was agreed. Local councillors were also supportive of this scheme. This crossing will serve pedestrians accessing the local shop and I hope that both pedestrians and road users will be mindful of each other to make this area as safe as possible.’