Residents shocked after car is driven into Portsmouth pub wall

RESIDENTS have told of their shock after a car crashed into a pub wall in the early hours of this morning.

The vehicle is understood to have been traveling down Washington Road, in Buckland, when the crash happened.

The incident, which was reported to police at 2.37am, left the wall of The George and Dragon pub damaged.

Police have not commented on whether or not they are investigating the crash or speculation online that joyriders were involved.

However, they did quash claims the damage to the boozer had left the wall on the verge of collapsing, claiming the site was ‘stable’.

A spokeswoman said: ‘It was a driver-only road traffic collision. We recovered the vehicle.

‘The damage to the building was assessed and considered to be stable.’

Residents living nearby have since told of their shock at the smash.

Peter McKay, 37, of Hanway Road, lives close to the pub.

He said: ‘I was sleeping in my bed when I heard this huge bang. I didn’t know what it was. It was just this loud crunch.

‘Then when I got out in the morning I just saw this car that had ploughed into the wall.

‘I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked.’

Jenny Bosse, 21, also lives in Hanway Road. She said: ‘This could have killed somebody. I am amazed that nobody was injured.’

The police spokeswoman added that the force was not appealing for any witnesses at the moment.

A crowdfunding bid has since been launched to help the pub pay for the damage to the building.