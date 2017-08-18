Residents shocked as driver is killed when car crashes into tree

Have your say

RESIDENTS in a quiet village have spoken of their shock after a driver was killed in a collision with a tree near their homes.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving one vehicle on Manor Lodge Road, in Rowlands Castle, at 5.50pm on Thursday.

Officers found a Nissan Qashqai which had left the road and hit a tree.

The 59-year-old driver, from Rowlands Castle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Malcolm Johnson, who lives off Mallard Road – which connects to the junction to Manor Lodge Road where the crash took place – said he heard the sound of police sirens before the road ‘went quiet’.

The Rowlands Castle district councillor said: ‘We were aware of it when we saw a significant number of emergency vehicles going past.

‘The road suddenly went quiet and we saw that the police had shut the road.

‘We saw an air ambulance come down as well.

‘The view from the majority of people is that a lot of drivers do drive at excessive speeds along the road.

‘I wondered if it was the result of someone coming out of a junction and not realising how fast the traffic was going.

‘There have been a number of close shaves along the road.’

Victoria Maton, who lives on nearby Blackcap Close, said that she had looked out of her window and seen the road being closed off.

The 42-year-old said: ‘My husband went out to see what he could find out, and had a chat with a guy who was there in a truck.

‘People do speed along this road.’

Another female resident on Manor Lodge Road, who did not want to be named, said: ‘It’s a very sad occasion. It’s horrible to hear.’

Yesterday a Hampshire police spokeswoman said the victim’s next of kin had been notified and were being supported by specialist officers. She added that investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision were ongoing.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the collision was reported at 5.52pm on Thursday.

Two ambulances were dispatched along with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, an ambulance doctor and the critical care car.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170318767.