Respite care services could be modernised by Hampshire County Council

STEPS are being taken by a council to modernise its respite services.

Hampshire County Council’s executive lead member for children’s services, councillor Keith Mans, will be asked next week to consider proposals to undertake a public consultation.

It could help to shape the future of overnight respite services for children and young people with disabilities, and their families.

As part of the council’s work to deliver vital services in the face of ongoing national austerity, it’s looking to explore the possibility of re-designing the overnight respite service, with a view to providing a wider range of options, which could offer families greater choice and flexibility.

If cllr Mans agrees, the public consultation should take place, it’s anticipated it would open on August 7.