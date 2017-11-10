REV AMY WEBB: Alpha Course changed my life

The curate of St John the Baptist Church, Locks Heath explains how the course helped her find her way

The last couple of months have been an exciting time filled with new challenges as I get to know a whole new group of people and learn yet more ways to do church.

Alongside the variety of Sunday and Wednesday services, St John’s, Locks Heath is involved with many of the same great activities that my previous parishes were, such as lunch clubs, Messy Church, coffee mornings, and children and youth work.

But one area which is relatively new to me has been helping to run an Alpha Course.

I’ve had personal experience of Alpha because – despite going to church as a child – I drifted away at around the age of 15 and only came back to faith when I was 25 through attending an Alpha Course.

I’d made rather a mess of the previous 10 years and Alpha helped me to find my way out of the dark place I’d got myself into.

It was the vehicle God used to help me to turn my life around.

So to help run an Alpha for others has been both a great privilege and a rather daunting responsibility.

Alpha is basically a series of sessions exploring the Christian faith with a shared meal, a talk and some good conversation.

Although it began in London, Alpha is now run all around the globe and no two Alphas look the same, as they are adapted to suit the people living in a particular area.

At St John’s Locks Heath we begin with a welcome drink at 7pm before sitting down to a delicious two-course meal in tables of seven.

Once we’ve eaten, we watch the Alpha DVD which provides the talk and then we share our thoughts about it, finishing promptly at 9pm.

All sorts of people from all ages and backgrounds attend Alpha, and everyone is encouraged to say what they think, feel and believe in response to the talk and to discuss this with the rest of the group.

Alpha changed my life, so why not try it for yourself?

Check out stjohnslocksheath.org.uk to find out when we’re running our next Alpha course.

n St John’s Church is in Church Road, Locks Heath.