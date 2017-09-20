REV MIKE DUFF: The vicar of St Jude’s Church, Southsea, proves church certainly isn’t boring

If you’ve ever been to Funday Sunday at St Jude’s Church, you’ll know that we guarantee you’ll have fun!

We offer you real coffee, bacon sandwiches, pastries and a chance to read the Sunday papers. There are dynamic art and craft activities, Wii games, table football and – we believe – the best welcome in Southsea.

Then we have a quickfire presentation about something to do with faith, with comedy sketches, lively songs and fun activities.

Funday Sunday happens every two months and we devote our entire Sunday morning to it. It’s designed specifically for those who don’t normally go to church, so it’s nothing like a regular church service.

It has already been going for six years, but this month we’re relaunching it so that you and your family can have even more fun.

Among the new features is our brand new soap opera, which we’re calling Southsea-enders. It will follow the adventures of three 11-year-olds as they cope with school, family, church, friends and life in general.

Like its TV counterpart, there will be comedy and drama, plus the inevitable cliff-hangers at the end of each episode. Your children will love following what happens to Sparky, Jim and Harriet as they deal with everyday things like school sports day, birthday parties, going on holiday and granny visiting for tea.

We’re also moving away all the chairs to create more space for – and devote more time to – our art and craft activities. This time, we’ll be looking at how Jesus fed 5,000 people, so you and your children can create things together on that theme.

We’d love to see you, from 10.30am on Sunday, September 24, at St Jude’s Church in Southsea.

We’re the big building at the top of the Palmerston Road shopping precinct. You won’t miss our Funday Sunday banner outside.

And if you would prefer something a little quieter and more reflective, you are invited to our more traditional service for those who don’t normally come to church. That’s called Come and See, and this time we’ll be offering Celtic Evening Prayer at 4pm on September 24 – with tea and cake to follow.

St Jude’s Church is in Kent Road, Southsea. To contact the office call (023) 9275 0442. Go to stjudes-southsea.org.uk.