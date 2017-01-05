REVEALED: Dates for 2017 Portsmouth Beer Festival

THE dates have been confirmed for this year’s Portsmouth Beer Festival – and it’s set to be the biggest one yet.

The popular occasion, put together by the organisers of Southsea’s Victorious Festival, makes its return to Portsmouth Guildhall from Friday, May 12, to Saturday, May 13.

Preparations are well under way for the event, which last year pulled in thousands of punters and showcased more than 100 real ales, as well as a selection of cider and a prosecco bar.

And all-new to this year’s festival is wine and gin stalls for those who fancy something different.

Plus there will be an abundance of street food to satisfy a mix of tastes – and keep everyone fed while they sample the drinks on offer.

Live entertainment across both days will also be arranged for guests.

Tickets are also now on sale to the public.

They cost £11 each, excluding a small booking fee.

With the price you get a souvenir glass, programme and a beer.

To buy, visit portsmouthbeerfestival.wordpress.com/

Alternatively, pop in to Little Johnny Russells, in Albert Road, Meat and Barrel, in Palmerston Road, or The Belle Isle, in Osborne Road, Southsea.

The Christmas version of the festival once again proved a hit with crowds in December.

Soul sisters The Flikes wowed ticket holders during the day on Saturday, and evening spectators were treated to a performance from tribute act Fleetingwood Mac.

The Thunder Foundation raised cash through giant-sized pub games. The charity supports children in Kenya and has provided for a school offering free education, uniforms, health cover and food for students.