Review: Craig David at the Mayflower Theatre

We all know how good it feels to come home. And popstar Craig David came home to a warm welcome from his Southampton family.

The tickets for the first of four nights at the Mayflower Theatre came with a warning that this was a seated gig but just a few chords into opening hit Ain’t Giving Up and the place was on its feet.

The garage/R&B singer worked through trusted hits such as 7 Days, What’s Your Flava and Walking Away.

Craig shot to fame in 1999 with Artful Dodger collaboration Re-Rewind and he’s undergone something of a comeback lately, rather apt as his most heartfelt song was about exactly that - Rise and Fall.

The biggest reactions came when he performed his garage numbers - and of course Fill Me In, which we got to hear in various remixes.

Craig was keen to get over that he started when he was just 16 - making music from his mum’s flat on the Holyrood Estate.

‘When people ask where garage started I say Southampton,’ he said.

That’s maybe not quite true but it’s where he began and after everything, he’s still here 17 years later and there’s something about him that we can’t help but love.

Craig David is at the Mayflower Theatre on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Go to mayflower.org.uk for more.